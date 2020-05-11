Four Matthew Bourne shows made available to watch online for the first time

For the first time ever, you will now be able to watch Matthew Bourne's archived productions online.

As part of a new series called the "Festival of Classics", audiences will be able to rent and download old productions from New Adventures. The shows will also be available internationally.

The four on offer are the 2019 productions of Swan Lake, and Romeo and Juliet, 2015's The Car Man (all three were recently broadcast on Sky Arts) as well as Matthew Bourne's Cinderella (2017).

You can find out more on the New Adventures website, with each show costing £9.99 to buy and £5.99 to rent.