Force Majeure stage adaptation announces full cast

The full cast has been unveiled for the stage adaptation of Force Majeure, premiering next month.

A comedy that follows the fall-out after a husband abandons his family to escape an avalanche, the piece runs from 10 December to 5 January and is directed by Donmar Warehouse artistic director Michael Longhurst.

Joining the previously unveiled Rory Kinnear (Tomas) will Nathalie Armin (Charlotte), Holly Cattle (Female Skier), Raffaello Degruttola (Photographer/Man/Cleaner), Siena Kelly (Jenny), Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba), Kwami Odoom (Brady/Male Skier), Sule Rimi (Mats) and Arthur Wilson (Receptionist). Bo Bragason and Florence Hunt share the role of Vera, and Henry Hunt and Oliver Savell share the role of Harry.

The Donmar production has design by Jon Bausor, with lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Donato Wharton, movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies and casting by Anna Cooper.