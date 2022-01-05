Force Majeure at Donmar Warehouse – first look at Rory Kinnear in the dark comedy

Take a first look at Force Majeure , directed by Michael Longhurst, at the Donmar Warehouse.

The dark comedy, which begins performances at the Donmar Warehouse tomorrow, follows the fall-out after a husband instinctively abandons his family to escape an avalanche during a skiing holiday.

The complete cast includes Rory Kinnear (as Tomas) and Lyndsey Marshal (as Ebba), with Nathalie Armin (as Charlotte), Holly Cattle (as Female Skier), Raffaello Degruttola (as Photographer/Man/Cleaner), Siena Kelly (as Jenny), Kwami Odoom (as Brady/Male Skier), Sule Rimi (as Mats) and Arthur Wilson (as Receptionist). Bo Bragason and Florence Hunt share the role of Vera, and Henry Hunt and Oliver Savell share the role of Harry.

The production features set design by Jon Bausor, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Donato Wharton, movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies and casting by Anna Cooper.

