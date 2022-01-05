WhatsOnStage Logo
Force Majeure at Donmar Warehouse – first look at Rory Kinnear in the dark comedy

The show runs until early February

The cast
© Marc Brenner

Take a first look at Force Majeure , directed by Michael Longhurst, at the Donmar Warehouse.

The dark comedy, which begins performances at the Donmar Warehouse tomorrow, follows the fall-out after a husband instinctively abandons his family to escape an avalanche during a skiing holiday.

The complete cast includes Rory Kinnear (as Tomas) and Lyndsey Marshal (as Ebba), with Nathalie Armin (as Charlotte), Holly Cattle (as Female Skier), Raffaello Degruttola (as Photographer/Man/Cleaner), Siena Kelly (as Jenny), Kwami Odoom (as Brady/Male Skier), Sule Rimi (as Mats) and Arthur Wilson (as Receptionist). Bo Bragason and Florence Hunt share the role of Vera, and Henry Hunt and Oliver Savell share the role of Harry.

The production features set design by Jon Bausor, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Donato Wharton, movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies and casting by Anna Cooper.

Siena Kelly and Sule Rimi
© Marc Brenner
Kwami Odoom (Brady, Male Skier), Nathalie Armin (Charlotte), Rory Kinnear (Tomas) and Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba)
© Marc Brenner
Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba), Oliver Savell (Harry), Rory Kinnear (Tomas), Bo Bragason (Vera)
© Marc Brenner
Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba), Oliver Savell (Harry), Rory Kinnear (Tomas), Bo Bragason (Vera
© Marc Brenner
Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba)
© Marc Brenner
Oliver Savell (Harry), Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba), Rory Kinnear (Tomas), Bo Bragason (Vera)
© Marc Brenner
Oliver Savell (Harry), Rory Kinnear (Tomas) & Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba)
© Marc Brenner
Raffaello Degruttola (Photographer,Man,Cleaner), Holly Cattle (Female Skier), Kwami Odoom (Brady, Male Skier)
© Marc Brenner
Rory Kinnear (Tomas) & Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba)
© Marc Brenner
Rory Kinnear (Tomas) & Sule Rimi (Mats)
© Marc Brenner
Rory Kinnear (Tomas), Holly Cattle (Female Skier) & Sule Rimi (Mats)
© Marc Brenner
Rory Kinnear (Tomas)
© Marc Brenner
Rory Kinnear (Tomas)
© Marc Brenner
Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba), Oliver Savell (Harry), Rory Kinnear (Tomas), Bo Bragason (Vera) and Kwami Odoom (Brady, Male Skier)
© Marc Brenner
Sule Rimi (Mats), Rory Kinnear (Tomas), Raffaello Degruttola (Photographer,Man,Cleaner) & Kwami Odoom (Brady, Male Skier)
© Marc Brenner
