Phoebe Waller-Bridges' Fleabag nominated for 11 Emmy Awards

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's TV adaptation of Fleabag has scooped 11 nominations at this year's Emmy Awards.

The hit series, based on Waller-Bridge's solo show which first began life at the Edinburgh Fringe, has been nominated for a variety of awards including Outstanding Comedy Series. Waller-Bridge was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

WhatsOnStage Award-winner Olivia Colman was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, as was Sian Clifford. Fiona Shaw was nominated for her guest appearance in the show.

The show will return to London for a run in the West End next month, with Waller-Bridge reprising her role in the piece.

