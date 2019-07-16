Phoebe Waller-Bridges' Fleabag nominated for 11 Emmy Awards
Phoebe Waller-Bridges' hit TV series, which started as an Edinburgh Fringe solo show, has received a number of nominations
Phoebe Waller-Bridge's TV adaptation of Fleabag has scooped 11 nominations at this year's Emmy Awards.
The hit series, based on Waller-Bridge's solo show which first began life at the Edinburgh Fringe, has been nominated for a variety of awards including Outstanding Comedy Series. Waller-Bridge was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
WhatsOnStage Award-winner Olivia Colman was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, as was Sian Clifford. Fiona Shaw was nominated for her guest appearance in the show.
The show will return to London for a run in the West End next month, with Waller-Bridge reprising her role in the piece.
You can see the full list of nominees here.
Loading...