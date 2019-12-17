Five A-grade reasons to see Teenage Dick at the Donmar Warehouse

Last week, the UK premiere of Mike Lew's darkly comic play Teenage Dick opened at the Donmar Warehouse. We find out five reasons why it makes the perfect alternative Christmas treat:





1. It's Richard III meets Mean Girls

Who's the hero and who's the villain? That's the question Mike Lew asks in his thrilling retelling of Richard III, which cleverly combines Shakespeare's powerful themes with the drama and comedy of your favourite high school movies to start a conversation about power, love and how we see disability.







© Marc Brenner





2. The cast's outstanding performances

Daniel Monks has been widely praised for his captivating performance as Richard. With incredible charisma and brilliant timing, he playfully draws the audience into the story, offering a new take on one of literature's most notorious figures. He is joined by an exceptional cast including Ruth Madeley, whose acclaimed television appearances include Years and Years and Don't Take My Baby, and Susan Wokoma, who delighted audiences and critics as Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.





Take a look at the cast in rehearsals:





3. Michael Longhurst and Chloe Lamford's spectacular staging

The Donmar's artistic director Michael Longhurst and designer Chloe Lamford literally set the theatre alight with their production of Europe earlier this year, and they have certainly brought the same flair to Teenage Dick. What starts as a primary-coloured high school comedy mesmerisingly transforms into something more dramatic. Our tip: watch out for a dazzling dance sequence halfway through the show...







© Marc Brenner





4. The venue

With just 251 seats, the Donmar is one of London's most intimate theatres, so you always have a top-notch view of the action. To add to that, the theatre is located in the lovely Seven Dials, which is full of independent shops, restaurants and cafes and is easy to reach by train, tube or bus from London and beyond.







© Marc Brenner





5. It's a great group outing for friends and family

You've watched Home Alone, Elf and The Muppet Christmas Carol AND played four rounds of Monopoly – what do you do next? If you want to get the family off the sofa, book everyone in for a trip to the Donmar. Teenage Dick is a great introduction to theatre for anyone aged 14+ and judging by how much audiences are talking about the production on Twitter, it's a real conversation starter. Have a look at what they've been saying in the Donmar's Twitter moment.





Meet the cast below:





Teenage Dick runs until 1 February, with best availability for performances up to 4 January. Book tickets from £10* or call the Donmar box office on 020 3282 3808.