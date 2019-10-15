Five unbeatable reasons to see God's Dice at Soho Theatre

Stand-up comedian and stage legend David Baddiel premieres his debut play at Soho Theatre, and we are incredibly excited to see it. We chat to Alexandra Gilbreath (RSC, Florian Zeller's The Lie), who stars opposite Alan Davies as Virginia, to find out what makes this new play completely unmissable!



1. The hilarious and intellectual plot

David Baddiel makes the comedy in his writing effortless, and Alan Davies matches that. I've learnt more about maths and physics during this rehearsal period than I did at school and having failed my maths O Level twice, that's quite exciting. The content of the play is intellectually stimulating and challenging. Who'd have thought the combination of quantum physics and God could be so entertaining!







2. The cast

Working with Alan on this show has confirmed his position as one of our national treasures. Even though our characters' marriage is falling apart, we seem to be spending all of our time laughing.









3. Brand new writing

It's always exciting working on new writing. No one has performed this play before, so all the stories are brand-new – no one knows what is going to happen. David has written real, authentic and heartbreaking roles. Having spent the majority of the past 30 years working on classical theatre, it's brilliant to work on something new and to create the role of Virginia.







4. The venue

Soho Theatre is one of London's most exciting new writing and comedy venues. It's the perfect space for this piece.







5. The short run

It's not a long run, just 24 October to 30 November, and I've been told there is only standing remaining for the previews — so you should book sharpish if you don't miss out! And talking of short runs, hopefully we'll be down by 9.30pm, so see you in the bar afterwards.