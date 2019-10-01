Five magical reasons to see Brooklyn The Musical at Greenwich Theatre

From the glittering lights of Broadway to the bustling streets of London, Brooklyn The Musical makes its European premiere on Friday 27 September at Greenwich Theatre, and we cannot wait to see it! Keep reading to find out why you should run to buy a ticket!

But first, watch the incredible trailer!









1. There's an all-star cast

The diverse cast features plenty of musical theatre favourites, including Hiba Elchikhe (Australian premiere of Aladdin and Fiver), John Addison (School of Rock), Andrew Patrick-Walker (Bat Out of Hell), Sabrina Aloueche (We Will Rock You) and Emily-Mae Walker (The Producers) – you couldn't ask for more!

Brooklyn

© Pamela Raith





2. The music

Brooklyn The Musical has a score filled with an incredible mix of rock, pop and soul. You will be blown to another dimension with their renditions of the smash hit songs "Once Upon a Time", "I Never Knew His Name", "Superlover", "Raven" and "Heart Behind These Hands".

Get a taste of what to expect with this divine look at Emily-Mae singing "Raven":









3. The story

It's a touching 'sidewalk fairy-tale' about a band of soulful street singers who meet up to share stories from their lives. Their story is a tale of family, fame, faith, and fate...

Brooklyn

© Pamela Raith





4. The location

Londoners will be over the moon to find out that getting to Greenwich Theatre really couldn't be easier. You can take the tube, DLR, or even a water boat – it's just ten minutes from London Bridge Station.

Brooklyn

© Pamela Raith





5. It's a much-awaited London transfer

After originally opening in Denver before transferring to New York in 2004, this beloved musical finally makes its way across the Atlantic for a European premiere at Greenwich Theatre – don't be the one to miss it!





