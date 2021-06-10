First trailer for tick, tick...boom! Netflix musical film, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda released

The first trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's first feature film, a stage adaptation of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick...boom!, has been released.

tick, tick...boom! release date is to be confirmed – it is currently set for autumn 2021. Semi-autobiographical, Larson's (Rent) musical is based on the story of an aspiring composer in New York City who is worried he made the wrong career choice.

Watch the first trailer here:

Appearing in the Netflix film is a starry and stagey cast featuring Garfield (playing Larson), Vanessa Hudgens (as Karessa Johnson), Alexandra Shipp (as Susan), Judith Light (as Rosa Stevens), Robin de Jesus (Michael), Joanna Adler (Molly), Joshua Henry (Roger), Alex D Jennings (Lifeguard), Lauren Marcus (Donna), Marie Rose Baramo (Fly girl), Jared Loftin (role tbc) and Kenita Miller (role tbc) and Bradley Whitford. In a fun twist, Whitford will be taking on the role of Stephen Sondheim in the film – a new performance (not just a voicemail!) that is not present in the original stage show.

The screenplay is written by Steven Levenson (of Dear Evan Hansen fame), while among the executive producers are Ron Howard. Choreography is by Ryan Heffington and cinematography is by Alice Brooks, who also tackled In the Heights (which is coming out this year).