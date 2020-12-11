First look: Six the Musical moves to the Lyric Theatre

First look photos have been released for Six the Musical as it continues its temporary run at the Lyric Theatre.

Amy Shaw – Lady in Waiting

© Pamela Raith

The show is currently playing with socially distanced audiences – essentially making it the first musical to resume performances in the West End since theatres were closed down in March.

Danielle Steers and Natalie Paris

© Pamela Raith

Changes for the Lyric production include new set elements (planned for the Broadway run) and some fresh costume alterations.

Alexia McKintosh

© PAMELA RAITH

Returning to the show will be Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Courtney Bowman, Natalie Paris, Alexia McIntosh, Sophie Isaacs, Danielle Steers, Zara Macintosh, Cherelle Jay, Hana Stewart and Collette Guitart.

Sophie Isaacs

© Pamela Raith

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk.