Photos have been released for Donmar Warehouse associate artist Joan Iyiola's curated exhibition – WE. BLACK WOMEN..

With photography by Myah Jeffers and Helen Murray and cinematography by Stephen Ofori, the exhibition can be seen in full at the Donmar Warehouse right now, where it is available until 30 July.

Noma Dumezweni

(© Myah Jeffers)

Naomie Harris and Afua Hirsch

© Helen Murray

Sheila Atim

(© Myah Jeffers)

Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Akua Gyamfi

© Helen Murray

Susan Wokoma

© Myah Jeffers

Pippa Bennett-Warner and Joyclen Buffong

© Helen Murray