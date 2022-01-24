First look: Elizabeth McGovern and Anatol Yusef in Ava – The Secret Conversations

Have a first look at Elizabeth McGovern and Anatol Yusef in the world premiere of Ava: The Secret Conversations at the Riverside Studios.

AVA – The Secret Conversations

© Marc Brenner

Adapted by McGovern, the piece is based on the book by Evans and Gardner and will chronicle Gardner's life as one of Hollywood's greatest stars in the '40s and '50s.

The book was published the year after Evans' death in 2013, with the stage show imagining the collaboration between Evans and Gardner while also flashing back through Gardner's life.

Directed by Gaby Dellal and designed by 59 Productions, the creative team also includes costume designer Fotini Dimou, lighting designer Elliot Griggs and sound designer Ella Wahlström.

The piece runs til 16 April.

