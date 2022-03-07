First look at The 47th, featuring Bertie Carvel as Donald Trump, in rehearsals

Exclusive: Rehearsal photos have been released for The 47th – Mike Bartlett's new drama based on a fictional future where Donald Trump runs for US president again.

The show is led by Bertie Carvel as Trump, Tamara Tunie as Kamala Harris and Lydia Wilson as Ivanka Trump.

Also in the show are James Cooney as Charlie Takahashi, James Garnon as Ted Cruz, Richard Hansell as Steve Richetti, Oscar Lloyd as Donald Junior, Jenni Maitland as Heidi Cruz, Freddie Meredith as Eric Trump, Ben Onwukwe as Barack Obama, Cherrelle Skeete as Tina Flournoy, Ami Tredrea as Rosie Takahashi and Simon Williams as Joe Biden, with all other parts played by the company. Further cast members are to be revealed.

The show is directed by Rupert Goold, with set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Evie Gurney, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Tony Gayle, original music and sound score by Adam Cork, video by Ash J Woodward, movement by Lynne Page, wigs, hair and make-up by Richard Mawbey, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG, US casting by Jim Carnahan, voice by Joel Trill and dialect by Brett Tyne.

It runs from 29 March to 28 May.

