First listen to new number from The Danish Girl musical – Rob Houchen performs "Now That I've Found her"

Below you can have a first listen to a new track from upcoming musical The Danish Girl.

Composed by Alex Parker with book and lyrics by Katie Lam, the musical is based on David Ebershoff's award-winning book of the same name.

The piece follows Danish transgender woman Lili Elbe, one of the first people in the world to undergo reassignment surgery. Elbe was married to artist Gerda Gottlieb and became the subject of many of Gerda's paintings in the 1920s. The book was previously turned into an award-winning film in 2015.

Currently in development, a new in-person workshop for the show will take place in March 2021, with American actress L Morgan Lee (who appeared in Pulitzer-winning musical A Strange Loop) in the lead role of Einar/Lili. The team have been working remotely via Zoom with a group of ten actors and four advisors.

Performed by Rob Houchen (The Light in the Piazza), the number features musicians Lizzie Boyce, Emily Davis, Adam Higgs, Martin Higgins, Will Hillman, Dave Hornberger, Hannah Lawrance, Sarah Manship, Alex Parker, Alex Rider and Joe Ryan.

"Now That I've Found Her" is sung by the character Claude after he has met Lili at a Danish ball. It has orchestration by Higgins, filming and editing by Dominic Owen and track mixing by Adam Fisher.





You can watch an original lockdown number featuring Lee below: