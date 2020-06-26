First ever UK drive-in drag show announced

The UK's first ever drive-in drag show has been announced by TuckShop.

Entitled Gals Aloud – Live at the Drive In, the full length show will see live performances also beamed out on a giant screen with audio beamed into car radios.

The show stars Cheryl Hole from RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and will see "Nadine, Cheryl, Kimberley, Nicola and Sarah reunited as you've never seen them before".

Other drag performers included in the event are HERR The Queen as Nadine, Kitty Scott Claus as Kimberley, Ophelia Love as Nicola, Lydia L'Scabies as Sarah and Tayce as Javine.

Director and producer Christopher Clegg said: "We have been itching to get the incredible Gals Aloud back to the stage, after selling out venues across 2019 we were ramping up for our tour this year when everything was shut down. It's been tough for everyone, but to be able to bring drag back in such an epic way, live in front of an audience at The Drive In London, is just so exciting. Expect a camp night of nonsense packed with the hits of one of the most iconic girl bands ever."

Tickets are on sale now.