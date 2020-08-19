Production resumes on Cinderella musical film with Billy Porter, Beverley Knight, James Corden and more

New comments in Deadline have confirmed that production on the upcoming Cinderella musical film has recommenced in the UK, with safety measures in place to protect cast and crew.

The upcoming film, led by Camila Cabello (who also pens tunes for the piece), had to originally halt work while the pandemic was at its most intense, but has since been able to carry on.

Actors and crew are staying in separate living spaces to allow for greater security, while food is pre-boxed and all on set are reportedly tested daily for Covid.

Deadline also says that the majority of original crowd scenes have already been filmed, and as such much of what remains are exterior shots of towns and castles.

According to original reports, appearing in the film will be Billy Porter as the fairy godmother, Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother, James Corden as "James", Romesh Ranganathan as "Romesh", Missy Elliott as Town Crier, John Mulaney as "John", Beverley Knight (role tbc), Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Charlotte Spencer as Narissa, Tallulah Greive as Princess Gwen, Fra Fee as Hench, Luke Latchman as Griff, Mary Higgins as Princess Laura, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and more.

The film is expected to be released in February 2021, with direction and screenplay by Emmy nominee Kay Cannon and based on an idea by Corden. The Tony Award-winner is expected to play mice / footmen with Ranganathan and Mulaney.