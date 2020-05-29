A new Fiddler on the Roof movie is being made

A brand new film version of Fiddler on the Roof is in development, according to reports.

Revealed last night in Deadline, the film will be directed by Thomas Kail (the original director of Hamilton and director on Fosse/Verdon) with a new screenplay by Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen).

The original stage show, which follows Tevye the milkman, his wife and five daughters as they face oppression in Tsarist Russia, was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and book by Joseph Stein. It won nine Tony Awards including Best Musical after it first premiered in 1964.

It went on to be adapted for the silver screen in 1971, directed by Norman Jewison, where it won three Oscars. The stage show was recently revived in London, with Andy Nyman playing Tevye in the piece.

Kail will produce the brand new film alongside Dan Jinks and Aaron Harnick for MGM. Casting, filming dates and more are to be announced.