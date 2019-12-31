Nominate your favourite new musical of the decade

Well, it's been a decade.

And what a decade we've seen - musical blockbusters have grown on UK shores and been imported from abroad, with stories about six wives and lonely superpowered schoolgirls running side by side with epic jukebox rock classics and uplifting hometown tales.

With that in mind, we want to know - what has been your favourite musical of the last ten years? You have until 2pm today, 31 December, to decide - and we'll reveal the results later this afternoon.

