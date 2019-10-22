Fame to run at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

After recently completing a run at the Peacock Theatre in London, the 30th-anniversary production of Fame has announced that it will play at the newly opening Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre at the end of the year.

Running from 21 December to 26 January 2020, the musical follows a group of high school students determined to make it big in show business. Songs included in the show are "Can't Keep It Down", "There She Goes/Fame!" and "Bring On Tomorrow".

The 30th-anniversary tour production is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston with design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Prema Mehta and sound design by Ben Harrison. Mark Crossland is musical supervisor.

The Wembley Park venue is about to have its official opening night with a return of the smash-hit National Theatre production of War Horse.

Casting for Fame at Troubadour Wembley Park is to be announced.