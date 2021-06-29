Exclusive photos: Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan in Anna X West End rehearsals
The Crown star Emma Corrin is making their West End debut
Rehearsal photos have been revealed for Anna X, Joseph Charlton's new play, set to open in the West End next month.
First seen at Vault Festival in 2019, the piece stars Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer) as two influencers who find themselves struggling to keep up with New York's social elite.
Directed by Daniel Raggett, it has set and video design by Mikaela Liakata and Tal Yarden, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design by Mike Winship and costume design by Natalie Pryce.
It plays from 8 July to 4 August, with tickets on sale now.
