Exclusive photos: Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan in Anna X West End rehearsals

The Crown star Emma Corrin is making their West End debut

Nabhaan Rizwan
Rehearsal photos have been revealed for Anna X, Joseph Charlton's new play, set to open in the West End next month.

Nabhaan Rizwan and Emma Corrin
First seen at Vault Festival in 2019, the piece stars Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer) as two influencers who find themselves struggling to keep up with New York's social elite.

Nabhaan Rizwan
Directed by Daniel Raggett, it has set and video design by Mikaela Liakata and Tal Yarden, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design by Mike Winship and costume design by Natalie Pryce.

Nabhaan Rizwan and Emma Corrin
It plays from 8 July to 4 August, with tickets on sale now.

Nabhaan Rizwan and Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan
Joseph Charlton (playwright), Nabhaan Rizwan (Ariel), Emma Corrin (Anna), Daniel Raggett (Director)
Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan
Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan
Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin
