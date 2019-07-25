Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre: first look at rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for the new production of Evita which will run at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Jamie Lloyd directs the piece, which opens in August and is to star the already announced Samantha Pauly as Eva Peron, Ektor Rivera (Juan Perón), Trent Saunders (Che) and Frances Mayli McCann (The Mistress).

Newly announced is Adam Pearce as Agustín Magaldi alongside Alexander Barria, Felipe Bejarano, Alex Cardall, Russell Dickson, Lauren Drew, Hannah Fairclough, Chris Fung, Chlöe Hart, Travis Kerry, Jessica Lee, Dale Mathurin, Peter Nash, Sarah Naudi, Mireia Mambo, Marsha Songcome, Bree Smith, Monica Swayne, Oliver Tester, Amy Thornton, Jon Tsouras and Rodney Vubya. Saffia Layla, Ava Masters, Chanai Owusu-Ansah and Ellicia Simondwood alternate as the children at each performance.

The show has designs from Soutra Gilmour, choreography from Fabian Aloise, musical supervision from Alan Williams, lighting from Jon Clark, sound design from Nick Lidster for Autograph, associate direction from Barbara Houseman and fight direction from Kate Waters. Casting is by Will Burton CDG for DGA, and US casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Evita opens in previews from 2 August and runs until 21 September.