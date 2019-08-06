Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre: first look photos

Initial production pics have been released of Evita, ahead of its opening at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre later this week (8 August 2019).

Evita is directed by Jamie Lloyd with design by Soutra Gilmour and lighting design by Jon Clark

© Marc Brenner

Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the cast of Evita features Samantha Pauly as Eva Peron, alongside Ektor Rivera (Juan Perón), Trent Saunders (Che), Frances Mayli McCann (The Mistress) and Adam Pearce (Agustín Magaldi).

The cast also includes Alexander Barria, Felipe Bejarano, Alex Cardall, Russell Dickson, Lauren Drew, Hannah Fairclough, Chris Fung, Chlöe Hart, Travis Kerry, Jessica Lee, Dale Mathurin, Peter Nash, Sarah Naudi, Mireia Mambo, Marsha Songcome, Bree Smith, Monica Swayne, Oliver Tester, Amy Thornton, Jon Tsouras and Rodney Vubya.

The show has designs from Soutra Gilmour, choreography from Fabian Aloise, musical supervision from Alan Williams, lighting from Jon Clark, sound design from Nick Lidster for Autograph, associate direction from Barbara Houseman and fight direction from Kate Waters. Casting is by Will Burton CDG for DGA, and US casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Evita opens in previews from 2 August and runs until 21 September.