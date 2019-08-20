Elaine Paige visits Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's classic musical Evita has been revived at the Open Air Theatre, where it opened to critics earlier this month.

Last night Elaine Paige, who originated the lead role of Eva Peron in the show when it first premiered in 1978, visited the production and posed for photos with the cast afterwards.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the Open Air cast of Evita features Samantha Pauly as Eva Peron, alongside Ektor Rivera (Juan Perón), Trent Saunders (Che), Frances Mayli McCann (The Mistress) and Adam Pearce (Agustín Magaldi).

Samantha Pauly and Elaine Paige

© David Jensen

The cast also includes Alexander Barria, Felipe Bejarano, Alex Cardall, Russell Dickson, Lauren Drew, Hannah Fairclough, Chris Fung, Chlöe Hart, Travis Kerry, Jessica Lee, Dale Mathurin, Peter Nash, Sarah Naudi, Mireia Mambo, Marsha Songcome, Bree Smith, Monica Swayne, Oliver Tester, Amy Thornton, Jon Tsouras and Rodney Vubya.

The production has designs from Soutra Gilmour, choreography from Fabian Aloise, musical supervision from Alan Williams, lighting from Jon Clark, sound design from Nick Lidster for Autograph, associate direction from Barbara Houseman and fight direction from Kate Waters. Casting is by Will Burton CDG for DGA, and US casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Evita continues at the Open Air Theatre until 21 September.