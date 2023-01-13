Evan Rachel Wood and Amanda Seyfried workshopping Thelma and Louise musical, according to reports

We first reported on it in 2021, but it sounds as though the Thelma and Louise musical has been driving in the right direction.

According to Variety (who normally have a knack for getting this stuff right), Amanda Seyfried of Les Misérables, Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! fame had to skip the Golden Globes on Tuesday night (where she won for her performance in The Dropout) as she was deep in the process of making a new musical.

That musical is said to be the Thelma and Louise on stage adaptation, which features tunes by singer-songwriter Neko Case with actor and writer Halley Feiffer (I'm Gonna Pray For You So Hard) on book-writing duty. Trip Cullman (The Rose Tattoo) is said to be directing.

Not only is Seyfried said to be attached to the workshops, but Evan Rachel World (Westworld) is reportedly appearing alongside her in the piece. It is unknown if the duo will

The 1991 film is a cult classic, with stars Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis directed by Ridley Scott. It follows two women who go on a road trip together, with an iconic ending involving a car chase and the Grand Canyon.

Future plans are to be revealed.