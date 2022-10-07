Eurovision to be held in Liverpool

The host city for Eurovision has been revealed.

Earlier this year the European Broadcasting Union concluded that, after exploring the logistics of hosting the competition in Ukraine (the 2022 winner of the competition), it will not be possible for safety and security reasons due to Russian invasion of the country. .

However, Ukraine will automatically qualify (alongside France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, who all financially contribute the most to Eurovision) and the show itself will contain "Ukrainian elements".

The BBC will serve as the host broadcaster and the host city was revealed this evening by Graham Norton. The event will take place in Liverpool in May 2023.

The final will take place on 13 May, with semi-finals on 9 and 11 May.