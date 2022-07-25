Eurovision Song Contest 2023 confirmed to be staged in the UK

It's official! The Eurovision Song Contest is coming to the United Kingdom next year.

The European Broadcasting Union has concluded that, after exploring the logistics of hosting the competition in Ukraine, it will not be possible for safety and security reasons due to current events.

However, Ukraine, winners of the 2022 contest, will automatically qualify (alongside France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, who all financially contribute the most to Eurovision) and the show itself will contain "Ukrainian elements", according to a press release.

The BBC will serve as the host broadcaster and host city bidding will reportedly begin this week. Previous host cities include London, Edinburgh, Brighton, Harrogate and Birmingham (where the UK last hosted the contest back in 1998).





Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest's executive supervisor, said: "We're exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023.

"The BBC has taken on hosting duties for other winning countries on four previous occasions. Continuing in this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year's Contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe's most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year's winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event."