Watch Eurovision entrant Sam Ryder belt out "Defying Gravity"

Here's a little theatre throwback for everyone!

It might be the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend (which may involve a certain Hamilton creator's work), but it's also one of the most exciting times of the year – Eurovision.

UK entrant Sam Ryder is currently said to be one of the frontrunner's for this annual event, taking place in Turin this evening. But he's also a major theatre fan, as evidenced by a falsetto-heavy rendition of the chorus of "Defying Gravity" from Wicked, captured a originally for TikTok (it got almost 1 million likes there, FYI).

Wicked is currently running into 2023 in the West End, with tickets on sale below. Maybe Ryder can come and duet with former Eurovision entrant Lucie Jones on stage at the Apollo Victoria?