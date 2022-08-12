Eurovision cities shortlist announced

The seven cities shortlisted to host Eurovision have been revealed.

Earlier this year, the European Broadcasting Union has concluded that, after exploring the logistics of hosting the competition in Ukraine, it was not be possible for safety and security reasons due to current events during the ongoing Russian invasion.

However, Ukraine, winners of the 2022 contest, will automatically qualify (alongside France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, who all financially contribute the most to Eurovision) and the show itself will contain "Ukrainian elements", according to a press release.

Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield will compete to stage the event in May 2023.

Twenty cities expressed an interest, the BBC said, and those not making the shortlist include London, Aberdeen, Bristol, Darlington and Belfast. The host will be revealed this autumn.