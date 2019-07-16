Equus in the West End: opening night photos

The cast of Equus celebrated opening night at Trafalgar Studios as Peter Shaffer's play returned to the West End.

Directed by Ned Bennett (An Octoroon), Shaffer's 1973 piece follows a teenage boy and his psychiatrist as the boy deals with his violent behaviour and an equine obsession.

The cast includes Robert Fitch (Frank Strang/Horse), Keith Gilmore (Harry Dalton/Nurse/Horse), Ethan Kai (Alan Strang), Norah Lopez Holden (Jill Mason/Horse), Ira Mandela Siobhan (Young Horseman/Nugget) and Zubin Varla (Martin Dysart).

Loading...

Equus has design from Georgia Lowe, lighting from Jessica Hung Han Yun, composition and sound from Giles Thomas and movement from Shelley Maxwell.

In his five-star review for WhatsOnStage, Alun Hood said the show is "troubling, rich and riveting...a must-see."