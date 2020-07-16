English National Opera announces plans for drive-in 90-minute La bohème at Alexandra Palace

The English National Opera have announced plans for a series of live 90-minute opera drive-in performances.

Taking place from 19 to 27 September 2020, the performances will feature socially distanced audiences, casts and crews, presenting a 90-minute version of Puccini's La bohème.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, with the production starring two alternating casts led by Natalya Romaniw and Sinéad Campbell-Wallace as Mimì, alongside David Butt-Philip and David Junghoon Kim as Rodolfo.

The production has emphasised that you do not need to own a car to come and has revealed a special partnership with Uber allowing non car owners to rent out "boxes", or you can turn up on a bicycle. Motorbikes are not allowed.

Ticket prices range from £38.75 to £103.75 depending on the size of vehicle (those over 1.6m tall are categorised as large). Attendees will be given a 15-minute time slot for arrival, with audiences encouraged not to leave their vehicles unless for heading to the bathroom.