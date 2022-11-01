Elf – Simon Lipkin, Georgina Castle, Tom Chambers and Rebecca Lock in rehearsals

Now that the Halloween festivities are over, we can finally look foward to the most wonderful time of the year... and that means the return of Elf!

Buddy and friends will once again grace the stage of the Dominion Theatre, having first celebrated its West End premiere there back in 2015. This time the shiny new cast is led by Simon Lipkin (as Buddy), Georgina Castle (as Jovie), Tom Chambers (as Walter Hobbs) and Rebecca Lock (as Emily Hobbs) and we had the opportunity to sit down with the awesome foursome during rehearsals.

We were also treated to a rendition of "A Christmas Song" by Lipkin and Castle... on skates, no less!









Elf runs at the Dominion Theatre from 14 November 2022 until 7 January 2023, with tickets on sale below.