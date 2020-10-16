Elaine Paige to return to London Palladium pantomime this Christmas

Elaine Paige will return to the role of Queen Rat for the upcoming socially distanced pantomime at The London Palladium.

Paige joins a plethora of stars who have appeared in previous Palladium shows, such as Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Ashley Banjo and Diversity and Charlie Stemp for the experience. Beverley Knight and Jac Yarrow will join the piece, after previously starring in the Birmingham Hippodrome panto.

The show is set to be two hours and 15 minutes long, with tickets from £25. The piece will run from 12 December 2020 to 3 January 2021.

Pantoland has a creative team composed of director Michael Harrison, choreographer Karen Bruce, set designer Ian Westbrook, costume designer Hugh Durrant, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Gareth Owen and composer and orchestrator Gary Hind.

The production is aided by the National Lottery, which will be helping to support pantos through ticket buying schemes. More details and venues participating in the scheme are to be announced.