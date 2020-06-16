Eight musical TV series to binge-watch while theatres remain closed

While theatres are closed, TV is all the rage. And a lot of incredible shows are out there to watch right now that have been created through the talents of musical stage stars, broadcasting their work to the masses. We've picked eight that you should really try out. And yeah, we guess you can watch Glee too if you want.









1) Smash

With the news that it's about to become a full-on Broadway musical, there's never a better time to try this short-lived yet much-loved series with a cast including Debra Messing, Jack Davenport, Katharine McPhee, Christian Borle, Megan Hilty, and Anjelica Huston. It follows a group of starlets wanting to write a Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe. Where to watch in the UK: YouTube, Amazon Prime





2) Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Revived for a second series in the last few days, this musical bonanza has been a storm of a success thusfar. The cast features Jane Levy alongside Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart and more. The likes of Bernadette Peters also show up for an episode. Where to watch in the UK: All 4





3) High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

We all loved High School Musical, so this Disney+ series takes the original show and puts that into a new musical and then...turns it into a series. Exactly what it says on the tin. Where to watch in the UK: Disney+





4) Fosse/Verdon

An incredible, award-winning series led by Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell, you'd be sore pressed to find a more thorough examination of two of musical theatre's most iconic artists. Where to watch in the UK: BBC iPlayer





5) Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Apparently there have been four seasons of this series, which had criminally low ratings but exceptionally high critical response. It was created by Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna and to be perfectly honest you should just check it out.

Where to watch in the UK: Netflix





6) Galavant

For those who like their Game of Thrones with extra show-tunes and whimsy, this series, penned by Dan Fogelman, Alan Menken and Glenn Slater is a weirdly off-beat experience that has to be seen to be believed. Where to watch in the UK: Not available yet





7) Katy Keene

A spin-off of the CW's Riverdale, this critically lauded musical version of a comic strip has seen mammoth success stateside. So we'd enjoy if it came to the UK pronto. Where to watch in the UK: Not available yet





8) Soundtrack

Josh Safran's new musical drama series has a cast including Paul James and Callie Hernandez. It was released late last year and sadly cancelled after one season, but that might mean a speedy binge! Where to watch in the UK: Netflix