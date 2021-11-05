Eden Espinosa to perform solo concert at Cadogan Hall

Broadway star Eden Espinosa will be jetting to the UK for a solo concert at Cadogan Hall.

Espinosa, who has appeared in Wicked in Los Angeles, San Francisco and on Broadway while also originating the title role in Brooklyn the Musical and performing in Falsettos, will appear at the west London venue for one night only.

The musical performer will provide music, dialogue and spontaneity in an evening that might also see her take requests from the audience.

The show is produced by Fourth Wall Live, who have planned concerts for the likes of Keala Settle, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Kelli O'Hara, Chita Rivera, Laura Michelle Kelly, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess, Shoshana Bean, Jeremy Jordan and more.

Eden Espinosa will be performing on 8 April 2022, with tickets on sale below.