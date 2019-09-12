The Duchess of Malfi to run at the Almeida starring Lydia Wilson, directed by Rebecca Frecknall

A new revival of John Webster's The Duchess of Malfi will be produced at the Almeida Theatre in December, it has been announced.

Rebecca Frecknall (the Oliver Award-winning Summer and Smoke, Three Sisters) will direct the revenge tragedy, about the fateful marriage of duchess Giovanna d'Aragona and the scheming plots of those in the court around her.

Olivier Award-nominee Lydia Wilson will return to the Almeida following her performance in King Charles III to take on the lead role in the piece, with further casting to be revealed.

Frecknall's production will have design by Chloe Lamford, costume by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting by Jack Knowles and sound by George Dennis. The piece will run from Monday 2 December until Saturday 18 January 2020.

The show will following a new production of Maxim Gorky's Vassa at the north London venue, which is adapted by Mike Bartlett.