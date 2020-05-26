Drive-in performances of Horrible Histories and musical karaoke announced

Theatres may be closed, but producers are coming up with new ways for audiences to witness shows on stage this summer.

A brand new scheme set up by Car Park Party will see live performances presented in car parks with drive-in audiences.

The scheme will commence in July, and feature comedy, theatre and karaoke performed across the day and into the evening by live artists.

The Horrible Histories show will be the family-friendly Barmy Britain, presented in association with the Birmingham Stage Company.

There will also be comedy performances from the likes of Jarred Christmas, Zoe Lyons, Angela Barnes and more, while a musical night of karaoke will be presented by a live on-stage band. All productions will adhere to social distancing rules in line with industry consultation.

Vehicles will be distanced two metres apart, with smaller vehicles positioned in front of larger ones to guarantee sightlines. Tickets will be scanned through windows with food and beverages available to order via app.

Prices begin at £27.50 for early bird slots, with the initial performances occurring at Powderham Castle in Kenton from 3 to 4 July and then at Henley Festival from 9 to 11 July.

A similar idea had previously been launched by the English National Opera, which is expected to begin in September.