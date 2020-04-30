Donmar Warehouse to present free show on YouTube starring Diana Quick

The Donmar Warehouse will stream an online production of Adam Brace's Midnight Your Time.

Directed by the venue's artistic director Michael Longhurst with assistant direction by Thomas Bailey, the piece will star Diana Quick (Electra) and be presented on the venue's YouTube channel from 7pm on 13 May 2020. It will then be available for a week.

The show originally premiered in 2011 and follows retired London lawyer Judy, who regularly communicates with her Palestine-based daughter online.

Quick's performance was recorded via webcam in isolation, with Longhurst directing remotely.

Longhurst said: "I am thrilled to be able to share this remotely rehearsed and filmed version of Adam's exquisitely crafted portrait of a distanced mother-daughter relationship. I had the great joy of directing Diana Quick a decade ago in this role, written especially for her, and wanted to revive this play as soon as Lockdown began.

"Adam's prescient presentation of a then-burgeoning method of digital communication is so entirely a part of our lives under lockdown; and its commentary on ageing and isolation resonate even more profoundly at this time. It has been a privilege to revisit the role of Judy with Diana – a formidable and funny retired European lawyer, struggling to understand why her refrain of ‘drop us a line and stay safe' is falling on deaf ears - and a delight to capture her performance in this new medium and in the intimacy of her own home.

"I am determined that the Donmar continue to tell important stories that offer us connection in this moment when we cannot gather together in our theatre."