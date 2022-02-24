Dominic Powell's The Love Revue sets London return

The Love Revue is set for a second performance in central London.

Written by Dominic Powell and billed as "a melting pot of pop, R'n'B and musical theatre", the revue follows Peter and Ruth – two lovers forced to confront the fears of their past.

The cast includes Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six), Billy Luke Nevers (& Juliet), Natalie Paris (Six) and Katie Ramshaw (Scrubs to Sparkles).

The piece will run at London's Phoenix Arts Club on Sunday, 6 March at 2pm.



