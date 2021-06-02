Dominic Dromgoole and Richard Bean team up on Folio film

Dominic Dromgoole, former artistic director of Shakespeare's Globe, is producing and directing a new film to mark the 400th anniversary of the publication of Shakespeare's Folio in 2023.

The film is titled Folio! Folio! and has been scripted by playwright Richard Bean and Clive Coleman, whose film The Duke played at the Venice Film Festival last year.

Shooting is due to commence next year, with casting still to be announced.

According to press material: "The comedy is set in 17th century England, following the death of William Shakespeare and tells the story of the playwright's friends John Heminges and Henry Condell who join forces to collate and publish the first Folio of Shakespeare's finest works."

Since leaving the Globe in 2016 Dromgoole has produced six films as well as directing several productions with his Classic Spring Theatre company.

He is also involved in a website that has launched this week to mark the landmark publication. It features essays together with audio performances from actors including Gemma Arterton as Lady Macbeth, Noma Dumezweni as Cleopatra, Roger Allam as Leontes and Simon Russell Beale voicing Ulysses from Troilus and Cressida.

Of the film, Dromgoole said: "Richard Bean and Clive Coleman have written a wonderful story of triumph against the odds. Written with a similar wit and warmth to Shakespeare in Love, Folio! Folio! combines romance, backstage insight, wild wit and comedy to celebrate one of the greatest cultural achievements in history."