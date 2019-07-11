Doctor Zhivago musical to star Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker

Casting has been announced for a concert performance of the musical of Doctor Zhivago.

The performance is due to take place at Cadogan Hall on 1 September at 2pm and 6.30pm. Based on the novel by Boris Pasternak, the show will star Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker as Zhivago and Lara Guishar.

The piece follows Zhivago, a political idealist, poet and doctor who is torn by living a life with his wife, and the mysterious Lara Guishar.

The musical is written by Michael Weller and has music by Lucy Simon and lyrics by Michael Korie and Amy Powers. The piece originally opened on Broadway in 2015 and makes its UK concert debut in September. Tickets will be on sale via WhatsOnStage from tomorrow.