Disneyland Paris to reopen in June

Disneyland Paris will reopen from 17 June, the House of Mouse has revealed.

Having been closed since last autumn (after a few months with gates open in the summer), the venue will return with a plethora of social distancing measures in place to keep attendees safe.

The Euro Disney Group stated: "We are pleased to announce that Disneyland Paris will reopen on June 17 with Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney's Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village. Our reopening will follow enhanced health and safety measures."

Reports have suggested that there will be a limited number of attendees and some attractions may remain closed while risk mitigation measures remain in place.

France has ratcheted up its vaccine roll-out of late (in fact, Disneyland has been used as a vaccine site this month), having delivered close to 30m doses so far after something of a shakier start than the UK. Cases have also been swiftly declining in the country since mid-April. Hopefully the vaccine's impact will only push these numbers down faster.

As it stands, foreign tourists will be able to visit France from 9 June, as long as they have a "health pass" – though full details around these passes are to be revealed.

Closer to home, a wad of Disney shows are opening over the coming months, including Frozen, The Lion King and Mary Poppins in the West End, plus Bedknobs and Broomsticks and Beauty and the Beast on tour.