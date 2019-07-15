Disney West End pop-up store to feature Frozen, The Lion King, Mary Poppins and Aladdin

For a second year, Disney will open a West End pop-up store in Covent Garden.

The store, at 21 Long Acre, WC2E 9LD, will showcase four of Disney's current and upcoming shows – Frozen, Mary Poppins, The Lion King and Aladdin.

Hosting a variety of props, installations, multi-media experiences and a VR- immersive show from The Lion King, the shop will be open seven days a week from 23 July to 1 September.

There will also be a series of free events taking place including a kite-making workshop and meet-and-greets with members of the Aladdin and Lion King casts.