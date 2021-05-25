Disney offering schools 'virtual theatre trip' to see Newsies

Disney Theatrical is to offer schools across the UK a "virtual theatre trip" with free access to the filmed stage version of Newsies: The Broadway Musical.

Disney is partnering with local arts organisations and regional theatres to offer the experience - which will include accompanying educational content - to "as many schools nationwide as possible".

Newsies will be available to participating schools to watch between 14 June and 23 July.

The show, which has music by Alan Menken and a book by Harvey Fierstein, was adapted from the 1992 film of the same name starring Christian Bale. It premiered on Broadway in 2012 and is set in New York City at the turn of the century. The story centres on Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy who leads a group of newsies in a rebellion against greedy publishers.

"Access to theatre and the arts should be the right of every child," said Nancy Shakerley, education and outreach manager for Disney Theatrical. "It felt important this year when schools are unable to schedule theatre trips, to find a way to provide the stimulus of live performance to every student."