Disney reveals rush scheme for West End shows and tours including Frozen and Beauty and the Beast

Disney has revealed new ticket schemes and more accessible performances for its shows.

Simon Vickers, general manager of Disney Tickets, said today: "As we return to the stage. with The Lion King reopening at the Lyceum Theatre at the end of the month, and brand-new productions of Frozen and Beauty and the Beast to begin performances in August, we aim to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy these shows. Theatre is here to be shared and we want to open our doors to audiences in London and across the UK, enabling access for all so that we can join together in the much-needed joy these timeless classic stories provide."

More tickets for all performances for Frozen's eagerly anticipated West End premiere will be released today, including for sold-out performances from 27 August 2021.

A new rush scheme, "Disney Day Seats", will be available from the end of the month for The Lion King, with schemes also set to be available for Frozen and Beauty and the Beast. Flexible Group Tickets will also be available, so that group bookings can be tailored to suit budgets.

There are additional relaxed performances for Disney shows, with The Lion King hosting on in the West End on 5 September, with a number on tour at the Alhambra in Bradford, the Millennium Centre in Cardiff, the Mayflower in Southampton and the Palace Theatre Manchester.

The Frozen West End relaxed performance is on 19 December 2021, with three for the Beauty and the Beast tour at Liverpool Empire, Edinburgh Playhouse and the Millennium Centre in Cardiff.