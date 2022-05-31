New Pinocchio trailer featuring Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo released by Disney Plus

Disney has released a teaser trailer for the all-new live-action Pinocchio, set to premiere on Disney Plus on 8 September.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film includes a star-studded cast led by Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. The cast also features Cynthia Erivo (as the Blue Fairy), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (as Jiminy Cricket), Keegan-Michael Key (as "Honest" John), Lorraine Bracco (as Sofia the Seagull), and Luke Evans (as the Coachman).

Get your first look at this new imagining of the classic Disney tale below.





When you wish upon a star… Watch the trailer for the all-new live action #Pinocchio and stream the movie, a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, September 8 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/D9x5FDKjBc — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 31, 2022





A stage adaptation of the 1940 animated classic was previously staged at the National Theatre from December 2017 to April 2018.