Disney on Stage presents Something Magical in Covent Garden this summer

Disney on Stage has revealed plans for a series of activities in London this summer under the banner of Something Magical in Covent Garden.

Beginning today and running until 4 September, the company will host five interactive pop-ups inspired by its current West End productions of Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, The Lion King and Mary Poppins. This marks a fourth year of partnering with Covent Garden.

The campaign includes a Leading Leading Ladies of Disney on Stage showcase in Central Avenue in the heart of the Market Building, featuring iconic costumes from lead female characters such as Mary Poppins, a romantic Beauty and the Beast-themed swing seat in the North Piazza, an interactive photo opportunity that re-creates The Lion King sunrise and props from the London production in the West Piazza, and two Frozen-themed pop-ups: an Olaf Holiday Postcard in the North Piazza and Olaf's Dream Summer takeover of Covent Garden's Infinity Chamber. All are free to visit for the general public.

Fiona Pearce, marketing director for Disney Theatrical Productions, said: "Our partnership with Covent Garden goes from strength to strength, this summer bringing the magic of Disney on Stage across the Piazza. These fun and innovative installations from Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Mary Poppins, and The Lion King offer something special for everyone to enjoy, and give an insight into the craft of realising these productions on stage."

Tickets for Disney's West End productions are available below.