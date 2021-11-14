Dina Martina to stage festive show at the Soho Theatre

Dina Martina is headed for the UK for a "holiday train-wreck of a show".

Running from 14 to 30 December, the comic star will throw everything at the wall in a production that began life in Seattle over 20 years ago, mixing singing, projection, over-the-top costumes and more.

No stranger to the venue having appeared there six times, 2021 marks the first time Martina will give Christmas audiences her rowdy solo show.

Having performed on the same bill as the likes of Margaret Cho, Alan Cumming, Justin Vivian Bond and Bridget Everett, Martina received the Stranger Genius Award for Theater, two Seattle Times Footlight Awards, a nomination for The Alpert Award for Theater, and two nominations for the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Off-Off Broadway Show.