Digital Dorian Gray extends run by two weeks

A new digital version of The Picture of Dorian Gray has extended by two weeks.

Directed by Tamara Harvey and adapted by Henry Filloux-Bennett, the piece reimagines Oscar Wilde's classic novella with Gray depicted as a smartphone-obsessed "influencer".

Fionn Whitehead takes on the titular role, alongside Alfred Enoch as Harry Wotton, Joanna Lumley as Lady Narborough, Emma McDonald as Sibyl Vane and Russell Tovey as Basil Hallward with Stephen Fry as the Interviewer.

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Holly Pigott, assistant director Eleri Jones, Benjamin Collins as director of photography, sound design and original music by Harry Smith and original song by Jared Zeus.

The Picture of Dorian Gray, which is available online, will now complete its run on the 17 April.