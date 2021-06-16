Details revealed around Wonka movie musical with Timothée Chalamet

More details have been revealed around the forthcoming movie musical Wonka, which is said to be a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Timothée Chalamet (Little Women) is set to be leading the musical movie, which is said to be set in mid-19th century England during the industrial revolution. Filming is expected to begin later this year.

Paul King (the guy who made Paddington and Paddington 2 two of the greatest films of all time) is in the director's chair, with Nathan Crowley (Tenet) said to be production designer. King and Simon Farnaby are said to be writing the script.

Chalamet reportedly got cast following a lengthy search by studio Warner Brothers, who had also considered casting Tom Holland in the piece. The piece is said to feature multiple musical sequences, with Chalamet able to strut his stuff.

Audiences should expect a 2023 release date – which means the 2022/23 season will feature a musical version of Matilda as well as Wonka – so don't say Dahl fans aren't being spoiled.