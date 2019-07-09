Debra Stephenson and Tony Hawks to star in new musical Midlife Cowboy at the Pleasance

Debra Stephenson and Tony Hawks will star in a new musical Midlife Cowboy, which opens at the Pleasance Theatre in September.

Written and directed by Hawks, the piece is about an amateur country music band trying to make it big in the town of Swindon. The piece will star Hawks (Just a Minute), Stephenson (Coronation Street), Georgina Field (Godspell), Duncan Wisbey (Dead Ringers) and James Thackeray (Doctor Who).

The piece is based on Hawks and Ben Miller's one-act '90s musical The Heartbreak Kid, which in 2016 was re-tooled into a two-act piece. The play previously had a preview at the Lyric Theatre in the West End, and will now have its world premiere in north London.

Midlife Cowboy runs from 13 September to 6 October, with creative team to be announced.