debbie tucker green's ear for eye made available to read for free by the Royal Court

debbie tucker green's hit play ear for eye will be made available to read for free until September 2020.

Originally directed and written by tucker green, the piece shows how patience is running out when it comes to change for Black British and African American communities. It originally ran in the Jerwood downstairs space from October 2018, being described as "an insightful, vivid, sobering and unforgettable evening".

It is presented in a collaboration between the Royal Court and Nick Hern Books, in a week where Black Lives Matters rallies and campaigns have occurred all over the world. If you are looking for ways to help and donate, there is a useful guide here.

You can read ear for eye here.